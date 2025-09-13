Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $39,370,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 62,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SPG opened at $182.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 378 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.62. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,961.42. This represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.