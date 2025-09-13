Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 7,124 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

MUB stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

