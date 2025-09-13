Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 5,000 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises about 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Wall Street Zen lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.23 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.83%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

