4,442 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

