Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 1.1% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $202.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.79. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.