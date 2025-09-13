Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Reduces Position in CSX Corporation $CSX

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.47 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

