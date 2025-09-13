Bush Investment Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 1.1% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,828,000 after buying an additional 847,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.