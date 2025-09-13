Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $799,000 Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,594 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 23,142.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 25.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 142.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,589,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,117 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 255.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.46 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

