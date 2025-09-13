Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys 1,432 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,480 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.