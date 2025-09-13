Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires New Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $832,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,425. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,400,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,066,003.80. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,847 shares of company stock valued at $67,200,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $214.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.83.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.