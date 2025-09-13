Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,815,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

