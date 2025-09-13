iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Holdings Boosted by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $70,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

