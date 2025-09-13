iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,149 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 11.1% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $195,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

