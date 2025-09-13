Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 509 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned about 0.11% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Novem Group bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $492,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

