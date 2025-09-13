Park National Corp OH Takes $17.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 282,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GARP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GARP opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $632.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

