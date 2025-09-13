4,199 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. This represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,918.67. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

