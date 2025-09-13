Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $33.24 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,720 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $33,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,339,000 after purchasing an additional 560,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,742,000 after buying an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $899,139,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,120,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,545,000 after buying an additional 316,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,063,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after buying an additional 181,315 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $93.61 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

