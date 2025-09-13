Kera Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,420 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.3% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $538,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.08 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

