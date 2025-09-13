2,110 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $233.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $286.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $298.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

