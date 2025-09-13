Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 426,548 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,548 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 650,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 357,756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

