Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $35.86 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

