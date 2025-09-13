2,607 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Acquired by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,607 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Target by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,413,000 after purchasing an additional 229,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Target by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,798,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $513,524,000 after purchasing an additional 477,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $90.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

