Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,565 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $96.98 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

