Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after buying an additional 1,247,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $156.78 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

