Jacobs & Co. CA Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 133,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $8,289,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 710,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $221,833,000 after acquiring an additional 98,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $305.49 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average of $306.57. The company has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.