Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 935 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

