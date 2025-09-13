QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. This trade represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average is $152.10. The company has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

