Cim LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Cim LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0971 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

