Norway Savings Bank Has $285,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

