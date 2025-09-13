First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 98 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.06. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

