First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 959 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,835,000 after purchasing an additional 231,417 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,963,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

