Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. CBM Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,258,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,127 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,263,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $103.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

