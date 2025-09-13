Intrua Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,689,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,010 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares during the period. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,714,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.