SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $459.32 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $462.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

