Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $134.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

