HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 539 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 405,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Dbs Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7%

C opened at $99.51 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $99.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

