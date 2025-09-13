Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires 828 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $43,545,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $77.50 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,014 shares of company stock worth $1,698,844. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

