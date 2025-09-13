AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $1.74 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $66.89 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

