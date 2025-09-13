Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 77,714 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 77,714 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cigna Group worth $88,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after buying an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after buying an additional 600,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $302.71 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

