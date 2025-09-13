Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 18,959 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $74,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:RTX opened at $155.90 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

