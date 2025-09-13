Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $549,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,616,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $360.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.