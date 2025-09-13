Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.33% of eBay worth $103,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Arete upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,145,852.50. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,801 shares of company stock worth $14,763,913. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

