eCIO Inc. Buys Shares of 228 Waste Management, Inc. $WM

eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 41.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0%

Waste Management stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

