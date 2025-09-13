AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires Shares of 45,013 General Motors Company $GM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $58.51 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $5,106,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.