Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 425 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSP opened at $188.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

