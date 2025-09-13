Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 5,000 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. W.P. Carey comprises about 1.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WPC opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.