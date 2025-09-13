Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

