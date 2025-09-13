Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,944,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

