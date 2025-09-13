Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

