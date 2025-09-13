Comparing Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) & Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex 0 1 7 0 2.88 Teradyne 2 5 10 1 2.56

Flex presently has a consensus target price of $53.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. Teradyne has a consensus target price of $114.44, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Teradyne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Flex.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex $26.07 billion 0.82 $838.00 million $2.28 25.13 Teradyne $2.82 billion 6.33 $542.37 million $2.89 38.84

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Teradyne. Flex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Teradyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex 3.42% 20.25% 5.47% Teradyne 16.59% 18.16% 13.80%

Risk and Volatility

Flex has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradyne beats Flex on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices, including microcontrollers; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage and system level test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Wireless Test segment provides wireless test solutions for silicon validation, wireless module manufacturing, and wireless end device manufacturing under the LitePoint brand. This segment also offers IQxel-MX and IQxel-MW7G series products for edge measurement performance in the manufacturing of connectivity products; IQxstream-5G and IQgig-5G family products to support 4G and 5G technologies; and IQgig-UWB+ for certification and manufacturing test support for ultra wideband products. The Robotics segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

